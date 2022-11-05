Man puts off amputation to watch Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tracy McDaniel is known to almost everyone as Bo.

Bo has spent much of the past decade dealing with failed surgeries on his ankle, many resulting in another surgery, his most recent ended in a metal plate cracking.

Faced with severe pain, and little options to fix it, Bo is set to have his leg amputated below the knee.

He is a lifelong University of Tennessee fan, watching his first game in the 80′s when the Vols beat another top ranked team.

Staring down the prospects of a major surgery before the Georgia game, Bo held off, making sure he did the surgery after the Vols biggest game of the season.

”I cant wait to see ‘em tomorrow I’m looking forward to it. It brings a lot of joy and takes your mind away from real life and sports and a game take and a team like Tennessee this year just brings a lot of joy to a lot of people,” said Bo.

Bo scheduled his amputation for the Tuesday after the Vols travel to Athens, hoping to be able to experience the big game in his own home, opposed from a hospital bed.

As he fights through the pain and the nerves of a major surgery like he will go through, he has confidence in the Vols.

“Go Big Orange, Vols,” he said.

