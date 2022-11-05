Man wanted by multiple East Tenn. law enforcement agencies

COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office announced they were searching for a man who was wanted by their office as well as the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Tommy Gregory led authorities on a car chase Friday afternoon and led them on a foot chase later that night.

“He has been attempting to enter homes and vehicles in the Carson Springs area this evening,” officials said. “Strong law enforcement presence has tracked him to Old Sevierville.”

Agencies warned residents to lock their doors and cars if they lived in the area.

Officials urged anyone who sees Gregory to contact 911.

