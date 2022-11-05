Man wanted by multiple East Tenn. law enforcement agencies

Multiple agencies in East Tennessee are looking for Tommy Gregory after he attempted to enter homes and cars Friday night, according to officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.
Tommy Gregory is wanted by law enforcement agencies in multiple counties.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office announced they were searching for a man who was wanted by their office as well as the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Tommy Gregory led authorities on a car chase Friday afternoon and led them on a foot chase later that night.

“He has been attempting to enter homes and vehicles in the Carson Springs area this evening,” officials said. “Strong law enforcement presence has tracked him to Old Sevierville.”

Agencies warned residents to lock their doors and cars if they lived in the area.

Officials urged anyone who sees Gregory to contact 911.

