Nashville man charged after tip leads to child porn on his computer, police say

WARNING: Details of this story are disturbing.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Friday afternoon after detectives found sexual images of a 6-year-old boy on his computer, according to Metro Police.

Dylan Colby Bowers, 32, is charged with two counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a child. A police investigation into a cyber tip reported Thursday by Google led to Bowers’ account, which contained sexual images of the boy. The photos show an adult man pulling down the child’s underwear.

“The IP address used to log onto the account came back to a North Nashville residence.  Detectives learned that Bowers had recently been staying with a family there, and that the photos were of a child in the home,” a Metro media release said. “The couple living there said they had no knowledge the photos had been taken.”

Bowers is also charged with unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon.  A pistol was found in his vehicle as he was being arrested after driving away from the residence, police said. Bowers has a Nashville conviction for felony aggravated assault and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

