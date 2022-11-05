Teen carrying loaded shotgun arrested by KPD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teen was arrested on Wednesday night after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

The 17-year-old fled the crash in downtown Knoxville, and police later found him at a hotel on Merchant Drive with a loaded shotgun, according to KPD officials.

“The shotgun was concealed in his pants,” according to officials.

He was charged with unlawful possession, driving under the influence, evading arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.

No injuries were reported from the hit-and-run.

He was found at a hotel on Merchant Drive a short time later and taken into custody without further incident. The shotgun was concealed in his pants.



The 17-year-was charged with unlawful weapon possession, DUI, evading arrest and leaving the scene of an accident. — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) November 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.