Teen carrying loaded shotgun arrested by KPD

A 17-year-old was involved in a hit-and-run crash and when police found him, he had a loaded shotgun in his pants, according to officials.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teen was arrested on Wednesday night after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

The 17-year-old fled the crash in downtown Knoxville, and police later found him at a hotel on Merchant Drive with a loaded shotgun, according to KPD officials.

“The shotgun was concealed in his pants,” according to officials.

He was charged with unlawful possession, driving under the influence, evading arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.

No injuries were reported from the hit-and-run.

