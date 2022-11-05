Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker writes new book with brother Alston

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee star quarterback Hendon Hooker and his younger brother, North Carolina A&T quarterback Alston Hooker, wrote a new book, The ABC’s of Scripture for Athletes.

Last year, NIL deals became a reality for college athletes to earn money on their name, image and likeness. Hendon and Alston would then begin developing a book about the days when they would learn scripture from their parents through a flashcard style; each letter in the alphabet would introduce a bible verse.

DRL Toons, the illustrator of the book said the project was over a year in the making and was a passion project for the Hooker family.

“They asked me if I was willing to do a picture book, so they told me the idea and they told me what went into it, which was all these pictures of them doing things. I was excited about it,” Toons said.

The book is less than 50 pages, but Toons said it allows Hendon and Alston a chance to inspire others.

“I think the entire project was something that inspired me cause it’s so different where he could’ve really did whatever he wanted to do but he’s only trying to inspire more people to go down the right path,” Toons said.

You can buy the book by visiting its official website.

