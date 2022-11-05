TN, GA governors place friendly wager on Tennessee-Georgia game outcome

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The governors from Tennessee and Georgia are confident about their teams, so they have placed a friendly wager on Saturday’s game outcome.

Governor Brian P. Kemp out of Georgia took to Twitter saying he would bet Georgia pecans, Vidalia onions and bourbon.

“He’s a good man, but he’s gonna lose this bet,” Gov. Kemp said in reference to Gov. Bill Lee.

Tennessee’s governor quickly responded on social media. He bet some Goo Goo Clusters, Rendezvous Ribs and Jack Daniels whiskey.

“We know what’s going to happen tomorrow [Saturday], I hate to tell you,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “We are excited up here in Tennessee. Go Vols!”

Not able to go to the game? You can watch it on WVLT News at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.