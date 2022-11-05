Windy Saturday ahead, a few showers with the arrival of the front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Warmer weather is here to stay for both the afternoons and overnights as winds turn back out of the south bringing in more moisture and a few rain chances. The main focus for Saturday will be on the winds as gust will be approaching 50 mph for the higher elevations and gust up to 30 mph for areas along the Valley.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures will be on the milder side with many areas reaching our lows while you are sleeping Saturday morning. Winds will be increasing in the higher elevations early Saturday morning and slowly spreading into the Valley throughout Saturday morning.

Lows Saturday morning are in the upper 50s to lower 60′s, with clouds slowly spreading in from the west to the east. Despite the cloud cover our temperatures are going to warm nicely for the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. A few showers are possible through the afternoon with the arrival of the front, with the best rain chances remaining along the Plateau as rain breaks apart as it progresses east. Winds will be a factor with a Wind Advisory in place for the higher elevations with gust still around 30 mph for the Valley.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few leftover showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder are possible heading into Sunday morning with mostly cloudy skies to start. Some clearing will begin to occur as we head into the afternoon and with southerly winds persisting it will help to bump our high temperatures into the lower 80s. Above average temperatures continue into the start of next week with low rain chances.

We’ll have to keep a close watch on any fire potential as well with warm temperatures and strong winds for the weekend.

