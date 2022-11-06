Few showers to start Monday, sunshine returns for the middle of the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our above average temperatures continue as we start the new work week, but we may have to deal with a few scattered showers as well. Drier weather is on the horizon for the middle of the week, but that will come at the price of some cooler weather as we’ll slowly begin to see our high temperatures fall through the week before bigger changes arrive into next weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds will stick around through the overnight with scattered showers and downpours arriving by the time we wake up on Monday morning. Normally this time of year we are seeing low temperatures back into the lower and middle 40′s. That won’t be the case for tonight however as lows only manage to drop back into the lower 60s thanks to the increased cloud cover and rain chances.

Monday starts off on the gloomy side and we’ll continue to keep the cloud cover for much of the day before a little late day sunshine arrives. Thanks to the cloud cover throughout the day we are going to be on the cooler side as highs are only in the middle 70s. Still that is running some 10 degrees above average for this time of year, but changes are on the way and you’ll need to bring out to heavier coats once again.

LOOKING AHEAD

Drier weather is on the horizon as we head into the middle of the week with high pressure setting over head. However, that will be short lived as we see our next cold front arriving for the second half of the week. Election Tuesday is looking nice with highs in the middle 70s with lower 70s returning for Wednesday and Thursday. The changes arrive Friday with the front bringing showers into the region with some tropical moisture potentially arriving from the east.

Colder temperatures arrive for the next home game for Tennessee with highs in the middle 50s Saturday and maybe only reaching 50 for Sunday and the start of next week with mornings starting at or below freezing.

We dry things out as temperatures cool the next few days (WVLT)

