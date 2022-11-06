‘It hurts, I am not going to lie’: Vols fans disappointed after game between Georgia


A Tennessee fan is disappointed after the top-ranked Volunteers loss Saturday at Georgia.
A Tennessee fan is disappointed after the top-ranked Volunteers loss Saturday at Georgia.
By Courtney Allen
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ATHENS, GA. (WSMV) - Tennessee football leads the country in scoring and averages 49.4 points per game. Saturday night, UT put up just 13 points against UGA. It was a huge letdown for Vol fans at Sanford Stadium.

“It hurts. I am not going to lie,” Tennessee senior Clay Wait said.

Tennessee lost to Georgia on the road. The crowd was insanely loud and factored into the game. Tennessee had seven false starts.

“Neyland is louder for sure, but it was loud here,” Wait said. “A lot of plays did not go our way.”

All the noise started at the tailgates with fans from both teams going at it. Georgia fans said Tennessee being ranked number one in the first College Football Playoff rankings this week added more heat to this game.

“It gives us all the motivation we need,” one Georgia fan said. “Underdawg. D-A-W-G.”

While Tennessee’s perfect record is knocked off, students said this is still an unforgettable season.

“It feels unreal,” Tennessee student Chloe Potter said. “Like I am so excited to be a student here right now. It feels like a dream a little bit. I don’t even think it is real.”

It is a season that is far from over.

“I still have the team’s back as all these Vols do,” Wait said. “Go Vols. On to next week, that’s all we can do.”

Tennessee’s next game is another SEC matchup. They will face Missouri at home next weekend.

