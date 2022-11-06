Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Simple Sausage & Herb Stuffing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This recipe is a holiday favorite and uses store-bought stuffing cubes, making it simple and quick.

Servings: 4

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Cook Time: 1 Hour 30 Minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with butter.

Place the stuffing cubes in a large mixing bowl.

In a large sauté pan, melt the butter. Add the onions and celery and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for about 8 minutes, or until the vegetables are soft. Add the garlic and cook 2 minutes more. Add the vegetables to the stuffing cubes. (Don’t wash the pan but scrape out every bit of vegetables, otherwise, they will burn in the next step.)

In the same pan, cook the sausage over medium heat for 8-10 minutes, until browned and cooked through, breaking up the sausage with a metal spatula while cooking (the largest pieces should be no greater than ¼-inch). Add the browned sausage and fat to the bread cubes and vegetables.