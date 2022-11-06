LSU fined again for storming the field, SEC announced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WVLT) - Southeastern Conference officials announced LSU will receive another fine for violating the Competition Area Policy violation after fans stormed the field following the win against Alabama on Saturday.

The win shot LSU up in the AP Top 25 college football poll, but it will prove costly. SEC officials levied another $250,000 fine for its fourth offense.

LSU was last fined for the same amount after the team beat then-ranked No. 15 Ole Miss on Oct. 23.

Tennessee was also fined $100,000 on Oct. 16 after the Vols’ upset against Alabama.

