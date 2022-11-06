Motorcycle crash on ‘The Dragon’ causes wildfire, closes all lanes in Blount Co.

Additional information has not been released at this time.
Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Department of Transportation officials said all lanes of State Route 115 are closed due to a wildfire caused by a crash.

The roadway, also known as “The Dragon,” was closed near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line in Blount County after a motorcycle crash resulted in a wildfire.

The fire was first reported at 12:18 p.m. near Parsons Branch Primitive Road, according to TDOT. It is unclear how large the fire is at this time.

Due to the region’s high fire danger rating, the Tennessee Division of Forestry will not issue burn or permit debris burning Sunday. Other officials also asked East Tennesseeans to follow the request to not burn due to the increased risk.

Additional information has not been released.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Gregory is wanted by law enforcement agencies in multiple counties.
Man wanted by multiple East Tenn. law enforcement agencies captured
Harlan County Plane Crash
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
Bo McDaniel is set to have his leg amputated below the knee, but is postponing the surgery...
Man puts off amputation to watch Vols
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
New report ranks Tennessee 18th most dangerous state for workers
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID

Latest News

Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Simple Sausage & Herb Stuffing
Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Simple Sausage & Herb Stuffing
The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus. Sophia Rosing was booked at the...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
The fire started Saturday, Nov. 5.
East Tenn. crews continue working to contain 170-acre brush fire
Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) runs for yardage during the first half of an NCAA...
Tennessee-Missouri game to air on WVLT