Motorcycle crash on ‘The Dragon’ causes wildfire, closes all lanes in Blount Co.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Department of Transportation officials said all lanes of State Route 115 are closed due to a wildfire caused by a crash.

The roadway, also known as “The Dragon,” was closed near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line in Blount County after a motorcycle crash resulted in a wildfire.

The fire was first reported at 12:18 p.m. near Parsons Branch Primitive Road, according to TDOT. It is unclear how large the fire is at this time.

Due to the region’s high fire danger rating, the Tennessee Division of Forestry will not issue burn or permit debris burning Sunday. Other officials also asked East Tennesseeans to follow the request to not burn due to the increased risk.

Additional information has not been released.

All lanes are closed on The Dragon (SR 115) near the TN/NC state line due to a wildfire resulting from a motorcycle crash. pic.twitter.com/mYh2vyTaZr — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) November 6, 2022

