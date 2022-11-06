Tennessee drops to No. 5 in AP college football poll after first loss of season

Last week, the Tennessee Volunteers were tied for No. 2.
Georgia defense sacks Hendon Hooker 6 times in dominating performance
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers stumbled against the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday, marking its first loss of the season. On Sunday, the team dropped three spots to No. 5 in the Associated Press college football poll.

Last week, they were tied for No. 2 with Ohio State in the poll.

Tennessee had much to prove at the beginning of the season as the team wasn’t ranked in the Top 25 poll, receiving enough votes to be ranked at the would-be 26th position.

The College Football Playoff poll will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Tennessee was first last week, but that will likely change as Georgia remains dominant. However, the Vols have huge victories on their resume, such as Alabama and LSU, so they should stay in the conversation as other conference races are sorted, according to AP.

The team is now 8-1 ahead of an at-home battle against unranked Missouri, which is set to take place at noon inside Neyland Stadium.

Those wanting to catch the game but not the crowd can watch it on WVLT!

View the complete list here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Gregory is wanted by law enforcement agencies in multiple counties.
Man wanted by multiple East Tenn. law enforcement agencies captured
Harlan County Plane Crash
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
Bo McDaniel is set to have his leg amputated below the knee, but is postponing the surgery...
Man puts off amputation to watch Vols
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
New report ranks Tennessee 18th most dangerous state for workers
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID

Latest News

Police lights generic.
Motorcycle crash on ‘The Dragon’ causes wildfire, closes all lanes in Blount Co.
Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Simple Sausage & Herb Stuffing
Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Simple Sausage & Herb Stuffing
The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus. Sophia Rosing was booked at the...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
The fire started Saturday, Nov. 5.
East Tenn. crews continue working to contain 170-acre brush fire