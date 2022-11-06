Tennessee drops to No. 5 in AP college football poll after first loss of season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers stumbled against the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday, marking its first loss of the season. On Sunday, the team dropped three spots to No. 5 in the Associated Press college football poll.

Last week, they were tied for No. 2 with Ohio State in the poll.

Tennessee had much to prove at the beginning of the season as the team wasn’t ranked in the Top 25 poll, receiving enough votes to be ranked at the would-be 26th position.

The College Football Playoff poll will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Tennessee was first last week, but that will likely change as Georgia remains dominant. However, the Vols have huge victories on their resume, such as Alabama and LSU, so they should stay in the conversation as other conference races are sorted, according to AP.

The team is now 8-1 ahead of an at-home battle against unranked Missouri, which is set to take place at noon inside Neyland Stadium.

Those wanting to catch the game but not the crowd can watch it on WVLT!

