Tennessee-Missouri game to air on WVLT

Kick off is set for 12:00 p.m. inside Neyland Stadium.
Georgia defense sacks Hendon Hooker 6 times in dominating performance
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Don’t have a ticket to the Tennessee-Missouri game? You can watch it on WVLT!

Initially, officials said the game would be broadcast on either WVLT or ESPN. However, after the matchup between Tennessee and Georgia on Saturday, it was announced the game would be on WVLT.

The Vols suffered their first loss of the season against the Dawgs inside Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Nov. 5.

Tennessee is ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff poll and No. 2 in the Associated Press college football poll as of Sunday; however, that will likely change after Tennessee’s loss to Georgia when new polls are released. Missouri is not ranked in either poll.

Going into the matchup, Tennessee is 8-1, and Missouri is 4-5.

Kick off is set for noon inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Gregory is wanted by law enforcement agencies in multiple counties.
Man wanted by multiple East Tenn. law enforcement agencies captured
Harlan County Plane Crash
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
Bo McDaniel is set to have his leg amputated below the knee, but is postponing the surgery...
Man puts off amputation to watch Vols
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
New report ranks Tennessee 18th most dangerous state for workers
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID

Latest News

The fire started Saturday, Nov. 5.
East Tenn. crews continue working to contain 170-acre brush fire
Georgia defense sacks Hendon Hooker 6 times in dominating performance
Vols suffer first loss, fall to Bulldogs 27-13
Few showers today
The warm temperatures continue with on and off showers today
The fire is near Youngblood Way Road and Rocky Flats Road, officials said.
Rocky Flats Fire