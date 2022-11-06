Tennessee-Missouri game to air on WVLT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Don’t have a ticket to the Tennessee-Missouri game? You can watch it on WVLT!

Initially, officials said the game would be broadcast on either WVLT or ESPN. However, after the matchup between Tennessee and Georgia on Saturday, it was announced the game would be on WVLT.

The Vols suffered their first loss of the season against the Dawgs inside Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Nov. 5.

Tennessee is ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff poll and No. 2 in the Associated Press college football poll as of Sunday; however, that will likely change after Tennessee’s loss to Georgia when new polls are released. Missouri is not ranked in either poll.

Going into the matchup, Tennessee is 8-1, and Missouri is 4-5.

Kick off is set for noon inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Back in Neyland for Senior Day!



📺: CBS

🕛 Noon pic.twitter.com/V4y9YVOxb9 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 6, 2022

