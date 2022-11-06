UK student arrested following assault on campus

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection to a physical and verbal assault against another UK student.

The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus.

Sophia Rosing was booked at the Fayette County Detention Center at around 3:50 AM on Sunday morning. Her charges include alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct, 4th-degree assault, and 3rd-degree assault (of a police officer).

A video that shows Rosing attacking another student--who was on duty as a desk clerk in the dormitory at the time--has been gaining traction online following her arrest. The video posted to social media shows Rosing using racial-slurs against the other student.

UK has put out a statement saying that they are conducting a review of the incident, as well as offering support to the victim.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

