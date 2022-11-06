The warm temperatures continue with on and off showers today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On-and-off showers are expected today with warm temperatures. We’re pretty mild throughout most of the week with a big cool down later in your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are waking up to clouds and temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Temperatures stay very warm once again with a high near 81 degrees. It stays breezy with winds out of the southwest gusting up to 20 mph. Spotty showers are on and off throughout the day and into the overnight hours. We’re at a 20% coverage in those showers turning to 40% in coverage overnight. A few of us could get up to a quarter of an inch at best.

Showers linger into Monday morning with clouds sticking around for the majority of the day. We cool off to about 74 degrees Monday afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-70s throughout the week.

Clouds return by the end of the week with a few showers returning as well.

Our next system doesn’t look to bring a lot of rain, but it does bring us a very big cool down by next weekend. In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking highs dropping back into the 50s with overnight lows near freezing.

Sunday's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

