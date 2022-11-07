273-acre wildfire ‘contained,’ Campbell County dispatch says

DUFF, Tenn. (WVLT) - A wildfire in Duff spread to 273 acres on Sunday, but Tennessee Forestry crews have the fire “contained,” according to Campbell County dispatch.

Tennessee Department of Agriculture officials reported the fire as 75% contained. Although the fire is under control, Forestry crews are “waiting for a good rain” to completely put out the fire, dispatch said.

WVLT Meteorologist Jacob Durham reported that only some areas will receive rain up to a tenth of an inch. However, Durham said calm winds are helping keep the fire under control.

Several wildfires have started across Tennessee over the weekend, including one in Sevier Co., one in Blount Co. and another in Warren Co. that reignited.

🔥Wildland Fires Update 11.6.22🔥

🔺 Sevier County - Rocky Flats Road: Estimated 177 acres | 85% contained

🔺Campbell County - Duff, 25 West: Estimated 273 acres | 75% contained

🔺 Warren County - Isha Lane: Estimated 100 acres | 80% contained — TN Dept. of Ag (@TNAgriculture) November 6, 2022

