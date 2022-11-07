Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department to host Christmas Parade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Get into the holiday spirit with the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department’s Christmas Parade!

Rain or shine, it’s taking place on Saturday, Dec. 3. Line-up will start at 4 p.m. in front of the Walgreens on Highway 11, judging for best float is at 5 p.m. and the parade begins at 6 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Gift of Christmas.” Everyone is welcome to participate; it’s free! All you need to do is build a float and show up.

ATV and 4-wheelers are allowed; all drivers and riders under the age of 16 must wear a helmet. Horses are welcome as well.

WVLT’s Whitney Turner is set as the Grand Marshal. Alex and Christy Baxley, along with Crystal and Brad Noah, will serve as this year’s judges.

For more information, contact Ron Wonderly (423) 293-4987 or Sam Miller at (423) 616-2715.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.