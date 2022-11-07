CDC lists Tennessee flu level as ‘very high’

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Centers for Disease Control have released data on flu-like illnesses across the United States, ranking the levels of illness in each state.

The data is available on a color-coded map on the CDC’s website. As of Monday morning, it listed Tennessee’s level as “very high.” That data was updated on Nov. 4.

CDC officials do not use confirmed influenza lab results to monitor outbreaks, but instead, monitor flu-like symptoms. Those can include fever, cough or sore throat.

Knox County Health Department officials are recommending anyone eligible to get their flu shot. Flu vaccines are widely available at most drug stores or grocery stores with pharmacies. You can find out more about flu shots here.

