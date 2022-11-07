Few early showers becoming spotty, but still warmer for now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re still warmer than average for now, with a few showers gradually tapering off today. We’re tracking a late week cold front that will bring in rain and really knock back those temperatures!

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy with patchy fog, and briefly scattered coverage of our area in rain to start the day. We’re only cooling to around 60 degrees this morning.

From mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, we’re seeing gradual clearing today. Spotty showers become more stray this afternoon, with a high of 76 degrees. That’s still more than 10 degrees above average!

Tonight is mostly clear, and drops to around 53 degrees. Patchy fog is possible in the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next few days are mild and mostly sunny.

We’ll warm to around 76 degrees Tuesday, and then low 70s for highs Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll see clouds increasing Thursday as well.

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking a late week cold front. On and off rain moves in early Friday and lasts throughout the day, leaving us back in the 60s for the high. Then the colder air moves in behind it, and the weekend highs drop from 50s to 40s and the nights can fall back below freezing!

