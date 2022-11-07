General Election 2022: Campbell County
Tennessee’s state and federal general election is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022.
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s state and federal general election is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022.
Below, you can find a sample ballot that will include federal, state and local elections as well as constitutional and charter amendments.
Campbell Nov 2022 by WVLT News on Scribd
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.