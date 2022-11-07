General Election 2022: Hamblen County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s state and federal general election is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022.

Below, you can find a sample ballot that will include federal, state and local elections as well as constitutional and charter amendments.

TNHAMG22_SampleInfinityBallot by WVLT News on Scribd

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.