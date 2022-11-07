General Election 2022: Knox County
Tennessee’s state and federal general election is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022.
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s state and federal general election is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022.
Below, you can find a sample ballot that will include federal, state and local elections as well as constitutional and charter amendments.
SampleBallot 11-08-22 by WVLT News on Scribd
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.