Gov. Lee, First Lady to open home for Christmas tours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee announced Monday the Tennessee Residence will be open to the public for 2022 Christmas tours.

The tours begin Dec. 2. The theme for the Christmas décor at the Tennessee Residence this year is “The Gift of Giving,” according to a media release, and will portray many ways Tennesseans use their time and talents to give to others throughout the holiday season with a focus on the birth of Christ.

“We are excited to highlight the ways that we can all serve our neighbors throughout the Christmas season as we are reminded that giving of ourselves and our resources not only benefits others but blesses us as well,” said First Lady Maria Lee, in the media release. “Bill and I are honored to welcome our fellow Tennesseans to the Residence as we reflect on life’s most meaningful gifts and celebrate the hope we have in Christ, who is the greatest gift of all.”

In partnership with the First Lady’s initiative, Tennessee Serves, the Lees are continuing their holiday tradition of inviting Tennesseans to join them in giving back by bringing items to donate to nonprofits from across the state including Birth Choice, Mid-South Food Bank, My Friend’s House, Mission of Hope and Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga.

Christmas tours will be available Friday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 4 and Thursday, Dec. 8 through Sunday, Dec. 11. All tours are self-guided, free to the public and require a reservation.

To find additional information on tours, registration and suggested donation items, click here.

