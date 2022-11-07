New details in arrest of UK student accused of shouting racial slurs during assault

A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and verbal assault against another UK student.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Samantha Valentino
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new details about the arrest of a University of Kentucky student accused of assaulting another student and calling her racial slurs.

Sophia Rosing is facing assault charges.

PREVIOUS: UK student arrested following assault on campus

Rosing is accused of assaulting a Black student while shouting racial slurs. Video of the incident went viral on social media over the weekend. It shows Rosing attacking a desk clerk in Boyd Hall.

The desk clerk, Kylah Spring, says Rosing appeared to be intoxicated. When spring asked if she was okay, Rosing started attacking her.

In the video, rosing appears to attempt to run spring over with a shopping cart that was in the building lobby. Rosing is also heard saying the n-word more than 200 times.

Police arrested Rosing on campus early Sunday morning. Her charges include public intoxication and assault.

According to her arrest citation, Rosing told police that she “has lots of money and gets special treatment.” The citation says she also kicked and bit police during her arrest.

UK released a statement saying they are investigating the incident. UK President Eli Capilouto says the actions in the video are “deeply antithetical to what we are and what we always want to be as a community.”

A march against racism will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at William T Young Library. Students will march to the Bowman statue on campus on behalf of Kylah Spring.

Rosing appeared in court for her arraignment Monday afternoon. She pleaded not guilty and her bond was set at $10,000.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

