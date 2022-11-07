‘Nurturing to the soul’ | Alternative Gift Fair returns to Maryville

The Alternative Gift Fair returns to 1st United Methodist Church with dozens of vendors representing non-profit, fair trade and church groups.
Vendors attend the Alternative Gift Fair at 1st United Methodist Church in Maryville on Sunday.
Vendors attend the Alternative Gift Fair at 1st United Methodist Church in Maryville on Sunday.(Richard Mason)
By Richard Mason
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The annual Alternative Gift Fair at 1st United Methodist Church returned on Sunday.

Dozens of vendors representing non-profit, fair trade and church groups came together to help guests find gifts ahead of Christmas.

Clayton Hensley, Director of Communications at 1st United Methodist Church, said the fair helps in more ways than one.

“You’re helping, but you’re obviously buying the gift, and then you’re also helping to give to an organization that in turn helps other people,” Hensley said.

Jim Harb, a vendor at Olive Branch Olive Oil, sells organic extra virgin olive oil that comes from Palestinian olive farmers. He said participating at the fair allowed him to work with Christian communities getting ready to celebrate Christmas.

“To give them that kind of pleasure is really nurturing to the soul,” Harb said.

You can learn more about the Alternative Gift Fair and make a donation by visiting its official website.

