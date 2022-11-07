RAM to host free pet vaccine and microchip clinic

RAM will host the clinic that will allow pets to receive vaccines and microchips for free.
By Carissa Simpson
Nov. 7, 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cats and dogs living in Knoxville will soon be able to receive free vaccines and microchips thanks to a clinic hosted by Remote Area Medical.

The clinic will run on Nov. 9 and Nov 16 and is only for pets living in the 37921 zip code.

Pre-registration is required. Locations and times will be provided when owners register.

Anyone interested in registering can do so by calling 865-500-8599.

