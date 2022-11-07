RAM to host free pet vaccine and microchip clinic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cats and dogs living in Knoxville will soon be able to receive free vaccines and microchips thanks to a clinic hosted by Remote Area Medical.

The clinic will run on Nov. 9 and Nov 16 and is only for pets living in the 37921 zip code.

Pre-registration is required. Locations and times will be provided when owners register.

Anyone interested in registering can do so by calling 865-500-8599.

