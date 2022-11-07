RAM to host free pet vaccine and microchip clinic
RAM will host the clinic that will allow pets to receive vaccines and microchips for free.
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cats and dogs living in Knoxville will soon be able to receive free vaccines and microchips thanks to a clinic hosted by Remote Area Medical.
The clinic will run on Nov. 9 and Nov 16 and is only for pets living in the 37921 zip code.
Pre-registration is required. Locations and times will be provided when owners register.
Anyone interested in registering can do so by calling 865-500-8599.
