Sevier Co. residents, workers can visit Anakeesta for $5 on these dates

The Sevier County Appreciation Days will be held from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, according to an Anakeesta spokesperson.
Hundreds of hand carved pumpkins fill the park.
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anakeesta will be offering residents and workers of Sevier County a discounted price for certain dates in November.

The park is hosting Sevier County Appreciation Days from Nov. 7 to 13. As part of the event, Sevier County residents and employees will be able to enjoy the adventure for $5.

In addition, those eligible will receive 20% off Astra Lumina, a nighttime immersive adventure at Anakeesta created by Canadian-based multimedia entertainment studio Moment Factory.

Part of the proceeds from Sevier County Appreciation Days will benefit the Friends of the Smokies, contributing to the National Park Service by helping protect the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Sevier County employees and residents must present a valid photo ID with their address or a current paycheck stub with ID to receive $5 admission.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

