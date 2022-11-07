Staying warm with more sunshine for your Election Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds clear out tonight making for some sunny days! The warmth continues throughout the majority of the week with a BIG cool down just in time for the weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight is mostly clear and drops to around 53 degrees. Patchy fog is possible in the morning.

We have full sunshine Tuesday with highs near 76 degrees. That is more than 10 degrees above our average high of 63 for this time of year!

LOOKING AHEAD

The mild and sunny weather continues Wednesday with highs slightly cooler at 73 degrees.

More clouds arrive Thursday with a high near 71 degrees.

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking a late-week cold front. On-and-off rain moves in early Friday and lasts throughout the day, leaving us back in the 60s for the high. Then the colder air moves in behind it, and the weekend highs drop from the 50s to 40s and the nights can fall back below freezing!

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.