Students winning as we wait for Powerball winner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday night marks the drawing of the record-high Powerball jackpot - $1.9 billion. While nobody has won the grand prize since August 3, it still helps Tennessee students and schools.

“The bigger the jackpot, the more tickets we sell,” said Rebecca Paul, President of the Tennessee Lottery.

As the jackpot has risen to eye-popping numbers in the past couple of weeks, Paul said more people want their shot at the winning ticket.

“Our average weekly sales of all products are about $35 million, and last week, we did $66 million,” Paul said.

Not all of the money goes to the eventual winner. Paul said half the money spent on tickets goes towards prizes, with a little more than 40% going towards the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation.

“There are 15 programs of scholarships and grants that are funded by the profits of the Tennessee Lottery,” Paul said. “And 100% of our profits goes into those programs.”

She said Tennessee has raised about $6.6 billion towards education since 2004 - $1 billion just from Powerball.

“Knoxville’s probably the most impacted because of our HOPE Scholarships,” Paul said.

Those scholarships help Tennessee students pay their tuition at select state colleges and universities.

Programs like that will benefit even more from Monday night’s record-high jackpot.

