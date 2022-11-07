Tennessee-South Carolina kickoff time announced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We now know when the Tennessee Vols will face the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The game will air on ESPN at 7 p.m. or the SEC Network at 7:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the University of Tennessee. The Vols are currently 8-1 this season after taking their only loss from Georgia in Athens.

The Vols will play the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on Nov. 19.

⬇️ South Carolina kick time ⬇️



📅 November 19

📺 ESPN at 7:00pm or SECN at 7:30pm

🏟 Williams-Brice Stadium pic.twitter.com/XOOKPc7J8y — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.