Tennessee-South Carolina kickoff time announced
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We now know when the Tennessee Vols will face the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The game will air on ESPN at 7 p.m. or the SEC Network at 7:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the University of Tennessee. The Vols are currently 8-1 this season after taking their only loss from Georgia in Athens.
The Vols will play the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on Nov. 19.
