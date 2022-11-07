Tennessee-South Carolina kickoff time announced

We now know when the Tennessee Vols will face the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half...
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Martin, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We now know when the Tennessee Vols will face the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The game will air on ESPN at 7 p.m. or the SEC Network at 7:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the University of Tennessee. The Vols are currently 8-1 this season after taking their only loss from Georgia in Athens.

The Vols will play the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on Nov. 19.

