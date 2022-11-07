Two fugitives wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers officials asked the public to be on the lookout for Oscar Diego Ocampo, 42, and Carlton Jennings, 52.

Jennings is wanted on an Aggravated Stalking charge, spokesperson for ETVCS Stacey Payne said.

“He’s been known to harass and abuse, so again right now we’re looking at that aggravated stalking charge. The victim is quite afraid. So let’s help give this victim some peace of mind, by taking Jennings off the street,” said Payne.

Jennings is also known to hang out around Oldham Avenue, Woodland Avenue and Harvey Street but does not stay at one location for long, according to ETVCS officials.

Investigators are also looking for another man wanted by the Alcoa Police Department. Payne said Ocampo’s charges include rape of a child under 13 and aggravated sexual battery.

”Very serious charges. Alcoa Police Department has asked again that if any of our tipsters have any information on where he may be staying, please, please, please contact us,” Payne said.

ETVCS officials warned people to avoid contact with these men if you see them. Instead, immediately contact the police.

Those with information are urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

