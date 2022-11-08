7 cars stolen after they were left running last week, KPD says

People should lock turn off their vehicle and lock the doors each time they get out, police officials said.
(WNDU)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 8, 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police are reminding the community not to leave their vehicles running while unattended, although mornings are getting colder in East Tennessee.

Knoxville Police Department officials said seven cars were stolen in one week after they were left running.

“It only takes seconds for somebody to steal a car that is left running,” KPD stated. “Lock your car and shut off the engine every time!”

As of Monday, three of the seven vehicles had been recovered, officials said.

