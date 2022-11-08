7 cars stolen after they were left running last week, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police are reminding the community not to leave their vehicles running while unattended, although mornings are getting colder in East Tennessee.

Knoxville Police Department officials said seven cars were stolen in one week after they were left running.

“It only takes seconds for somebody to steal a car that is left running,” KPD stated. “Lock your car and shut off the engine every time!”

As of Monday, three of the seven vehicles had been recovered, officials said.

As mornings get colder, remember to shut off your car any time you leave it unoccupied. There were seven cars stolen last week alone that were left running. It only takes seconds for somebody to steal a car that is left running. Lock your car and shut off the engine every time! pic.twitter.com/ywLB80lCIE — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) November 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.