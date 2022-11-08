Eight malnourished dogs found at Blount Co. home, deputies say

Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies also found a partially-burned dog dead in a burn barrel.
James Albert Cardona, 43, and Rebecca Marie Bennett, 47,
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people have been arrested after Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies found eight dogs with no access to food, water or shelter at a home in Friendsville.

On Sunday, BSCO deputies were dispatched to the area of Marble Hill and Dunlap Hollow roads after receiving a call about a “suspicious man” walking in the roadway with a dog on a leash, according to a statement.

The man, identified as James Albert Cardona, 43, told deputies that he had been attacked by the dog. However, BCSO deputies only saw superficial wounds that did not look new.

Deputies drove the man back to his house on Misty Valley Road. When they arrived, they found multiple dogs with no access to shelter, food or water.

Deputies also found two puppies inside a wooden shed with no air, food or water. The statement described the shed as being in “squalid conditions.”

A partially-burned dog was found dead in a burn barrel, according to the statement.

Rebecca Bennett, 47, returned to the scene while BCSO deputies were investigating. She reportedly told deputies that she lived on the property and had not noticed they were malnourished.

In total, deputies found eight malnourished dogs. Bennett and Cardona relinquished custody of the dogs, who are now in the care of the Blount County Animal Shelter.

Bennett and Cardona were each charged with aggravated cruelty to animals (Class E felony) and eight counts of cruelty to animals (Class A misdemeanor). They are both being held on bonds totaling $100,000 each.

They are scheduled to appear in Blount County General Sessions Court on Nov. 9.

