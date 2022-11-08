Hannah Dasher to perform at Chili Cookoff/Gatlinburg 2022 Winter Magic Kickoff

Social media star and country music singer, Hannah Dasher, will take the stage Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Live musical entertainment at the Gatlinburg Winter Magic Kickoff and Chili Cookoff will be provided by social media star and upcoming country music singer, Hannah Dasher.

Dasher has amassed 1.5 million followers on TikTok with her “Stand by Your Pan” series. The series features country cooking broken down into simple steps.

She was named one of the “Next Women in Country” by CMT. Dasher is an independent artist, and while she didn’t imagine her career would skyrocket because of cooking, she’s excited for what’s next on stage and in the kitchen.

“I wanted to be known as Hannah Dasher the singer first before I was known as a cook, but I think God saw fit for me to be introduced to the world, and he gave me a bigger audience through the food thing,” said Dasher.

City of Gatlinburg officials recommend getting tickets for this year’s Winter Magic Kickoff early as they expect large crowds. Those interested can get tickets online.

