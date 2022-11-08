KAT to offer free bus rides on Election Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Area Transit will offer fare-free bus rides on Nov. 8 for elections.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., people will be able to ride to the stop closest to their voting location. A photo ID is required.

“Transportation should never be a barrier to voting,” said Isaac Thorne, Director of Transit for the City of Knoxville, “We are pleased to be able to offer fare-free service on Election Day.”

If you’re unsure about where you need to vote, you can visit the Knoxville voting location search portal.

Here’s everything you need to know about the candidates.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.