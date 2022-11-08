Knoxville Cemex employee dies after coal pile collapses on them, police say

The employee was identified as Thomas Mitchell.
HNN File
HNN File(Generic Image)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Cemex employee in Knoxville died after a large coal pile collapsed on top of them Saturday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to the Cemex plant, located at 6212 Cement Plant Road, on Nov. 5, around 7:45 a.m., after employees reported they found the victim’s body underneath a large amount of coal.

A KPD spokesperson said it appeared that a large pile of coal collapsed on the victim. As a result, Knoxville Fire Department personnel recovered the body from the coal pile in an hours-long and intensive excavation.

The employee was identified as Thomas Mitchell, 21, of Blaine, Tennessee.

“All signs indicate that the death was the result of a tragic industrial accident,” a KPD spokesperson said.

