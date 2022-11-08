Knoxville Police Department releases body camera footage from fire that sent 7 to hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials have released body camera footage from a fire that sent seven people to the hospital. The fire happened at County Day Apartments in October.

“On October 13th, Officers Derek Baird and John Shuler were two of the first emergency responders to arrive at the scene of an apartment fire on Flanders Lane,” officials said. “They acted decisively and quickly when called into action.”

The fire was reportedly set in the main hallway of the apartment, trapping residents inside. The two officers, along with other responders, helped get people out of the building while it burned.

“When I think of a fire, I think of not getting burned,” Baird said. “I never thought about the smoke. I think the smoke is what will get you.”

Baird helped an elderly woman who was trapped inside the apartment, as shown in the footage.

“I took her hand and we started walking to the door, but the fire had come in the door,” he said. “I pretty much stayed by her side the whole time.” With no other way out, Baird began breaking a bedroom window and was able to leave the building with help from his partner, Shuler.

“I gotta do whatever it takes to rescue my partner,” Shuler said. “You have the opportunity to save someone’s life, that’s what you do.”

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the prosecution of anyone involved in the fire. All calls are confidential, officials said.

