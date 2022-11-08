Lady Vols set to tipoff the 2022-23 season

Jordan Horston
Jordan Horston(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 5 Tennessee Lady Volunteers are all geared up and ready to go for their first test of the regular season. The Lady Vols are playing No. 14 Ohio State, marking their first ranked matchup to open a season since 2009.

Head coach Kellie Harper’s healthy squad is her deepest roster to date, led by returning starters Jordan Walker, Tess Darby and Tamari Key. Also on the roster is the transfer Rickea Jackson, out of Mississippi State, and return standout Jordan Horston.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s season opener and previewing the season ahead, Harper said the Lady Vols, “need to be a team that is aggressive offensively, and aggressive on the board.”

“I think for us, it’s right now, one-game mentality, and you’ve really gotta stay locked in and be focused each and every game. It’s what you need to do to be able to continue to be successful and be focused on the task at hand,” Harper said.

Tuesday’s game is extra special for senior guard Jordan Horston. Number 25 is making her return to the court for a regular season game for the first time since Feb. 17

In her last game played, Horston suffered a season-ending elbow injury. Horston is even more eager to make her debut back as her return will be in front of her family and friends.

Horston is originally from Columbus, Ohio, and will be making a homecoming return to start off her senior season.

Horston talked about what this game meant to her. ”Ohio State was like, in my backyard. So, it’s gonna be a great feeling to go back home, play in front of my friends. My high school team is gonna be there. My dad, he’s starting to coach again. He’s bringing his high school team. Their boys’ team is coming. It’s a lot of people coming out to support me.”

“They usually can’t make it to the games out here, so it’s gonna be a great feeling to play in front of them. This is gonna be my grandma’s first game seeing me in college, so that’s gonna be a special moment for her,” she said.

Tuesday’s contest will be the first of three games in just seven days for Tennessee. The game is set for 8:30 p.m., at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

