More sunshine Wednesday ahead of clouds, rain, and cold air

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The warmth and sunshine continues tomorrow before clouds, rain, and very cold air arrives by the end of the week and into the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight is clear, with a light breeze, and a cooler low of 44 degrees. That’s because that clear sky and low humidity give us plenty of room to cool down.

The sunshine continues Wednesday with highs a little bit cooler at 73 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds gradually increase Thursday as the clouds from Tropical Storm Nicole (potentially a category one hurricane when it makes landfall in Florida Wednesday night) arrive, then the rain fans out late Thursday through Friday. This leaves Thursday around 73 degrees, then becomes rainy overnight. Since it’s tropical rain bands, we’re monitoring where the heavier rainfall can reach parts of our area. The average rainfall potential is still a quarter of an inch for the Plateau, to a half an inch to one inch for the Valley to the Smokies.

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking a cold front to slide in right behind Nicole. The earlier arrival of rain also means an earlier exit, as we’ll only have a stray shower leftover Saturday morning in the Smokies. Then we’re looking at scattered clouds and a high in the low 50s Saturday. We’ll then have a few nights below freezing.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

