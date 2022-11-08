More sunshine Wednesday ahead of clouds, rain, and cold air

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking rain to end the week with a big cool down this weekend.
Rain chances increase late week
Rain chances increase late week(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The warmth and sunshine continues tomorrow before clouds, rain, and very cold air arrives by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight is clear, with a light breeze, and a cooler low of 44 degrees. That’s because that clear sky and low humidity give us plenty of room to cool down.

The sunshine continues Wednesday with highs a little bit cooler at 73 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds gradually increase Thursday as the clouds from Tropical Storm Nicole (potentially a category one hurricane when it makes landfall in Florida Wednesday night) arrive, then the rain fans out late Thursday through Friday. This leaves Thursday around 73 degrees, then becomes rainy overnight. Since it’s tropical rain bands, we’re monitoring where the heavier rainfall can reach parts of our area. The average rainfall potential is still a quarter of an inch for the Plateau, to a half an inch to one inch for the Valley to the Smokies.

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking a cold front to slide in right behind Nicole. The earlier arrival of rain also means an earlier exit, as we’ll only have a stray shower leftover Saturday morning in the Smokies. Then we’re looking at scattered clouds and a high in the low 50s Saturday. We’ll then have a few nights below freezing.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire started Sunday afternoon, officials said.
Motorcycle crash on ‘The Dragon’ causes 80-acre wildfire
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Chelsie Autum Walker
Missing Madisonville woman found dead, police say
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half...
Tennessee-South Carolina kickoff time announced
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says enjoy this extra warmth, because we have some nights...
Sunny and warm, with tropical rain and a cold front headed this way
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says enjoy this extra warmth, because we have some nights...
Sunny and warm, with tropical rain and a cold front headed this way
Sunshine for Election Day
Staying warm with more sunshine for your Election Day
Staying warm with more sunshine for your Election Day
Staying warm with more sunshine for your Election Day