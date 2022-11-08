No. 11 Vols open season with 75-43 win over Tennessee Tech

Tennessee basketball struggled offensively in the first half but used a suffocating defense to keep the lead.
Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:19 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers opened the 2022-23 season with a 75-43 win over in-state foe Tennessee Tech Monday evening inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

Indiana State transfer Tyreke Key came off the bench to shoot 5-10 from the field and 4-8 from range for a game-high 17 points for the Vols.

The grad student led the scoring for the Big Orange - which struggled offensively in the first half - but used a suffocating defense to keep a 27-16 lead over the Golden Eagles headed into the break.

The Vols held Tennessee Tech to just four first-half field goals and turned the Golden Eagles over 10 times thanks to eight steals in the first half.

Tennessee found its offensive footing in the second half by increasing its lead thanks to some better shooting beyond the arc. The Vols connected on 10 three-pointers on 23 attempts in the final frame to pull away from Tennessee Tech.

