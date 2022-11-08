Parents ask for change in TN law which holds third graders back for low scores

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee law signed in 2021 is now potentially impacting third graders across the state this school year.

As the law stands currently, if a third grader doesn’t get a high enough score on the reading portion of the end-of-the-year standardized test, they would have to retake the grade again.

Monday afternoon in Knoxville’s Market Square, a group of parents and educators gathered to voice their concerns about this law and ask for a change.

“I don’t believe a single test is a good indicator of my child or any child’s ability to perform academically,” said parent Lissa Mcleod who has a third grader at Dogwood Elementary.

While the parents in attendance are hopeful their child won’t be one of those held back, they’re still unsure of what could happen on any given day.

“A child could just be having a bad day or a child might not test well.” said one parent.

Tim Buss is the father to a Knox County first grader who is hoping that by the time this law would apply to his daughter, it’ll be changed.

“There’s a really good chance that she’s one of the ones held back if this law isn’t amended,” said Buss.

After speaking in Market Square, the group walked next door to the board of education meeting where they discussed whether or not to formally request the TennesseeGeneral Assembly to change the law.

In the board’s work session, member Katherine Bike led the efforts as she lobbied for change. The board will vote on Wednesday on whether or not they will send that formal letter.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.