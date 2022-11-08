Police chase ensues after man steals car with woman inside

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies completed a days-long investigation with a police chase.
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office cruiser / Source: WVLT
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office cruiser / Source: WVLT(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested after Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies completed a days-long investigation following a police chase.

The man was undergoing a mental evaluation at the Fort Loudon Medical Center when he left without warning and walked over to a Walmart, where he allegedly stole a vehicle with a woman inside, according to Chief Deputy Zac Frye.

Frye said she was able to safely escape.

LCSO deputies chased after him but Frye said they lost him.

The man then dropped the stolen vehicle off at his house in Loudon Co. before stealing another, according to Frye. LCSO officials entered that vehicle as stolen.

Deputies pursued him after seeing the stolen vehicle on camera. The pursuit started on Highway 321 in Blount Co., moved into Loudon Co., before the man wrecked on Kingston Pike at Smith Road in Knox Co.

Frye said that there were about 10 vehicles involved. The man, whose identity was not released as of Tuesday night, was transported to the emergency room due to the nature of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire started Sunday afternoon, officials said.
Motorcycle crash on ‘The Dragon’ causes 80-acre wildfire
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Chelsie Autum Walker
Missing Madisonville woman found dead, police say
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half...
Tennessee-South Carolina kickoff time announced
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home

Latest News

FILE - Guitarist and fiddle player Jeff Cook from the band Alabama appears on stage at the...
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73
Rain chances increase late week
More sunshine Wednesday ahead of clouds, rain, and cold air
Knoxville Police Department releases body camera footage from fire that sent 7 to hospital
Knoxville Police Department releases body camera footage from fire that sent 7 to hospital
Two officers recall entering a burning building.
Knoxville Police Department releases body camera footage from fire that sent 7 to hospital