Police chase ensues after man steals car with woman inside

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested after Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies completed a days-long investigation following a police chase.

The man was undergoing a mental evaluation at the Fort Loudon Medical Center when he left without warning and walked over to a Walmart, where he allegedly stole a vehicle with a woman inside, according to Chief Deputy Zac Frye.

Frye said she was able to safely escape.

LCSO deputies chased after him but Frye said they lost him.

The man then dropped the stolen vehicle off at his house in Loudon Co. before stealing another, according to Frye. LCSO officials entered that vehicle as stolen.

Deputies pursued him after seeing the stolen vehicle on camera. The pursuit started on Highway 321 in Blount Co., moved into Loudon Co., before the man wrecked on Kingston Pike at Smith Road in Knox Co.

Frye said that there were about 10 vehicles involved. The man, whose identity was not released as of Tuesday night, was transported to the emergency room due to the nature of the crash.

