Sunny and warm, with tropical rain and a cold front headed this way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a couple of warm, sunny days to enjoy before tropical rain moves into parts of our area ahead of a cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear with patchy dense fog developing. We’re still well above average, but it’s a little cooler than the past few mornings thanks to that clear sky. Knoxville starts around 53 degrees, and the higher elevations are cooling to the upper 40s.

It’s a beautiful, sunny day! Temperatures are 15 degrees above average today, as we top out around 78 76 degrees. It’s a great day to get outside, but remember to not burn anything as conditions overall are still dry and wildfires are a threat in our region.

Tonight is clear, with a light breeze, and a cooler low of 44 degrees. That’s because that clear sky and low humidity giving us plenty of room to cool down.

LOOKING AHEAD

The warmer and sunny combo continues Wednesday, with a high still around 73 degrees.

Clouds gradually increase Thursday, as the clouds from Tropical Storm Nicole (potential a category one hurricane when it makes landfall in Florida Wednesday night), then the rain fans out late Thursday through Friday. This leaves Thursday around 73 degrees, then becoming rainy overnight. Since it’s tropical rain bands, we’re monitoring where the heavier rainfall can reach parts of our area. The average rainfall potential is still a quarter of an inch for Plateau, to a half an inch to one inch for the Valley to the Smokies.

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking a cold front to slide in right behind Nicole. The earlier arrival of rain also means an earlier exit, as we’ll only have a stray shower leftover Saturday morning in the Smokies. Then we’re looking at scattered clouds and a high in the low 50s Saturday. We’ll then have a few nights below freezing.

