TBI: Man armed with axe killed in officer-involved shooting

axe generic
axe generic(Unsplash)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) agents are investigating a shooting that involved an officer and a man armed with an axe.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on East Unaka Avenue at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a man armed with an axe.

The man reportedly came towards an officer with the axe in hand, resulting in the officer firing shots in defense. The bullet struck the armed man who was later transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to TBI, no officers were injured during the incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events that led up to the shooting.

