Tennessee GOP Gov. Lee faces Democrat Jason Martin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Gov. Bill Lee breezed by without a primary challenger in Tennessee.

He amassed a huge campaign cash advantage and has largely ignored his Democratic opponent, Jason Martin.

Lee’s approach will go in front of voters in a state where there hasn’t been a Democratic governor in more than a decade. Lee didn’t agree to any debates with Martin and produced TV ads highlighting his first four years.

Martin is a critical care physician from Nashville who entered the race to push back against Lee’s largely hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martin’s criticisms focus more now on Lee’s school choice agenda, his signing of one of the country’s strictest abortion bans and other conservative changes Lee championed.