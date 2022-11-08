Vol fan going viral for Spanish-language commentary of games

Carlos Lopez, who teaches and coaches kickers at Alcoa High School, started to have some fun on Twitter during the Alabama game.
By Zack Rickens
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On the football field, his players call him Coach Lopez, but Tennessee football fans are starting to call Carlos Lopez by another name: Juan Ward.

It’s a tribute to longtime Tennessee radio announcer John Ward, who was the voice of the Vols for more than 30 years.

Lopez, who teaches and coaches kickers at Alcoa High School, started to have some fun on Twitter during the Alabama game.

“I was seeing the excitement from the fans but not the TV announcers, so I decided to just do one and see. The next day, it had over 50,000 views and the retweets were insane,” said Lopez.

Lopez has been a Tennessee fan since 2002 after moving to the area from Venezuela.

“I was not here for the 1998 feeling, but it sure does feel good that my family and I get to be part of it in 2022,” he said.

WVLT Sports reached out to Lopez to give him some field-level highlights of the Kentucky game for him to add his personal flare.

Lopez posted highlights with himself on camera to his Twitter page and racked up more than 35,000 views overnight.

¡Vamos Vols!

