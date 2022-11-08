Voting techs working to add another printer to Shoreline Church after issue

Shoreline Church is located on Westland Drive.
As Tennesseans head to the ballot for early voting, officials are sending reminders to read the ballot beforehand.
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knox County voting location experienced a printer issue Tuesday morning; however, technicians are working to resolve it.

A county spokesperson said Shoreline Church, a voting location at 9635 Westland Drive, had a printer issue. While some community members said the site was turning people away, officials clarified that people could still vote at the location.

“We are not turning anyone away, but we have had a printer issue,” Administrator Chris Davis said. “We are again voting people, but the line is long.”

In the meantime, Davis said there were voting technicians on the site, working on adding another printer. It is expected to be resolved in the next hour.

