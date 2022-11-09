No. 5 Lady Vols upset in season opener

Tennessee falls to No. 14 Ohio St. in Columbus, 87-75.
Lady Vol basketball
Lady Vol basketball(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This was not the start head coach Kellie Harper envisioned for her No. 5 Tennessee Lady Vols.

Tennessee traveled to Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday night to open the new season against the No. 14 Buckeyes. Ohio State gave the Tennessee team all it could handle.

The Lady Vols started strong behind solid performances by Minnesota transfer Jasmine Powell and senior leader Jordan Horston. Tennessee would jump out to an 8-point halftime lead, 41-33.

A disastrous third quarter opened the second half. Tennessee would turn the ball over time and time again.

The Lady Vols watched the Buckeyes go on a 12-0 run to end the stanza. Ohio State would outscore Tennessee 30-13 in that third quarter to take a commanding lead, one they would never relinquish.

Taylor Mikesell scored 17 of her game-high 25 points in the 3rd quarter to pace Ohio State. Horston, who was enjoying a homecoming in Columbus, would lead the Lady Vols with 20 points, but 29 turnovers would be the downfall for Tennessee.

0-1 to start the season, the Lady Vols return for their home opener Thursday night when they welcome UMass at 6:30 p.m. on the Summitt floor.

