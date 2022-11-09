Cumberland Co. man added to TBI’s Most Wanted List for child sex crimes

A Cumberland County man was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List Wednesday.
A Cumberland County man was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List...
A Cumberland County man was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List Wednesday.(TBI)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the addition of a Cumberland Co. man to their Most Wanted List on Wednesday.

Brian James Heinsohn is wanted by the Cumberland Co. Sheriff’s Office for rape of a child and two counts of rape by an authority figure, according to TBI officials.

Heinsohn is 300 lbs. and 6′2″ with grey hair and blue eyes.

There is a $2,500 reward for information leading to the 62-year-old’s arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half...
Tennessee-South Carolina kickoff time announced
Cemex Knoxville
Knoxville Cemex employee dies after coal pile collapses on him, police say
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office cruiser / Source: WVLT
Police chase ensues after man steals car with woman inside
FILE - Guitarist and fiddle player Jeff Cook from the band Alabama appears on stage at the...
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73

Latest News

Vol nation confident Tennessee will get back on track
FANalysis | Vols, fan base look to rebound from season's first loss
KCHS baseball standout is joined by six other Irish student-athletes on signing day at the high...
KCHS standout joins Vitello’s Vols
Heavy rain Friday morning
More clouds Thursday ahead of Friday’s rainy WVLT First Alert Weather Day
The African penguin is part of a species survival program at the aquarium
Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies welcomes baby penguin