Cumberland Co. man added to TBI’s Most Wanted List for child sex crimes

CUMBERLAND CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the addition of a Cumberland Co. man to their Most Wanted List on Wednesday.

Brian James Heinsohn is wanted by the Cumberland Co. Sheriff’s Office for rape of a child and two counts of rape by an authority figure, according to TBI officials.

Heinsohn is 300 lbs. and 6′2″ with grey hair and blue eyes.

There is a $2,500 reward for information leading to the 62-year-old’s arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.