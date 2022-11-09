Cumberland Co. man added to TBI’s Most Wanted List for child sex crimes
A Cumberland County man was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List Wednesday.
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the addition of a Cumberland Co. man to their Most Wanted List on Wednesday.
Brian James Heinsohn is wanted by the Cumberland Co. Sheriff’s Office for rape of a child and two counts of rape by an authority figure, according to TBI officials.
Heinsohn is 300 lbs. and 6′2″ with grey hair and blue eyes.
There is a $2,500 reward for information leading to the 62-year-old’s arrest.
Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.